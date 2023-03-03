  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Margaret Wilson

May 23, 1929 – February 25, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Margaret (Schorgl) Wilson, Overland Park, KS, was gently lifted from this earth into the hands of our Lord on February 25th, 2023. She was the first born (May 23rd, 1929) of Francis and Marie (Dehner) Schorgl in Kansas City, MO.