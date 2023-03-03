Mary Margaret Wilson

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Margaret (Schorgl) Wilson, Overland Park, KS, was gently lifted from this earth into the hands of our Lord on February 25th, 2023. She was the first born (May 23rd, 1929) of Francis and Marie (Dehner) Schorgl in Kansas City, MO.

Mary was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Next to her faith, family was her most treasured gift. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Albert Harold Wilson, and her siblings, Francis Schorgl, Teresa Powell, and Charles Schorgl.

She leaves a large legacy through her seven children: Stephen Wilson (Laura), of San Antonio, TX; Christopher Wilson, Overland Park, KS; Dr. Robert Wilson (Linda), York, PA; William Wilson, Raymore, MO; Mary Rita, Overland Park, KS; Michael Wilson (Katy), Columbia, MO; Jennifer Sanford (Dr. Glenn), Clinton, MO; along with her honorary son, Brian Schorgl. She leaves two sisters-in-law, Nancy Schorgl, of Kansas City, MO, and Mary Virginia Schorgl, Leawood, KS. She is also survived by numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

Continuing her legacy with 15 Grandchildren: Dr. Stephen C. Wilson (Shawn), Los Alamos, NM; Dr. Nina Sharifi, Syracuse, NY; Andrew Wilson (Becky), Atlanta, GA; Dr. Robert P. Wilson (Chen), San Francisco, CA; Dr. Christina Wilson (Dominic), Portland, ME; Nicholas T. Wilson (Maddi), Alexandria, VA; Jessica Wilson (Matt Plante), Raymore, MO; Robert C. Wilson, Lawrence, KS; David Wilson (Sheena), Overland Park, KS; Nicholas S. Wilson (Kara), Columbia, MO; Michael Wilson, Jr. (Jillian Collins), Kansas City, MO; Charles Wilson (Kelsey), Prairie Village, KS; Michael Sanford, North Kansas City, MO; Ryan Sanford, Clayton, MO; Christian Sanford, Overland Park, KS.

She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Madeleine, Maxwell, Alexandra, Josephine, Lewis, Martin Jude, and Brodie.

Mary Margaret began playing the organ at age 13, the same year she played her first Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed a 70-year career as a skilled organist and pianist. She shared her gift by playing countless Sunday Masses, weddings, funerals, and special occasions. Forty-plus of those years were spent at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church where she was also a founding member. She believed music was the greatest form of prayer to God. In the 1970s, she accompanied the Fatima Choir, played for Catholic Charities, school choirs, and many special events.

She was a proud graduate of St. Teresa’s Academy class of 1946, and also attended Avila College.

She volunteered in the surgery department at Saint Joseph Medical Center and was a member of the Ladies of Charity.

She was a graceful, loving soul, and the most generous hostess, especially uniting her large family every year for the holidays.

Mary was loved and well known for her many selfless acts of kindness.

Rosary to be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 6th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., followed by Burial at Forest Hills Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic and home confinement in recent years, Mary attended virtual Mass each Sunday with dear family friend, Timothy Cardinal Dolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. She so cherished their magnificent choir and pipe organ, that the family would greatly appreciate supporting their music program in her name. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Attn: Sarah Dearie, 14 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022, in memory of Mary Wilson.

A live stream will begin five minutes prior to Mass. To view, please select Online Events on the homepage of www.kcnativity.org.