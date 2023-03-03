  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jerry L. Wanninger

Jerry Loton Wanninger, 88, went to be with his LORD and Savior on February 28, 2023.

Jerry was born April 25, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH; the oldest of three siblings born to George and Thelma Wanninger, and spent most of his childhood in Ferguson, MO. As a 1952 graduate of Ferguson High School, Jerry played football, basketball, intramural volleyball, and was active in numerous clubs and organizations during his high school years. He was a member of the Order of DeMolay in high school and achieved the Degree of Chevalier, the highest honor an Active DeMolay can receive.