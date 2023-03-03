Jerry L. Wanninger

Jerry was born April 25, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH; the oldest of three siblings born to George and Thelma Wanninger, and spent most of his childhood in Ferguson, MO. As a 1952 graduate of Ferguson High School, Jerry played football, basketball, intramural volleyball, and was active in numerous clubs and organizations during his high school years. He was a member of the Order of DeMolay in high school and achieved the Degree of Chevalier, the highest honor an Active DeMolay can receive.

Jerry Loton Wanninger, 88, went to be with his LORD and Savior on February 28, 2023.

Jerry graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO , in 1956 with a bachelor of fine arts degree. While in college, he was active in theatre productions.

Jerry married Alice Dean on June 12, 1956. They had two children, Lea Ann and Dean Loton. He served in the United States Army as a sergeant from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

Jerry had a distinguished career in the advertising and marketing field as artist, senior art director, and vice-president of print production for various companies including Universal Match Company, Barickman Selders (Fletcher Mayo Associates) and Doyle-Dane Bernback Advertising. He was a member of the Kansas City Art Directors and served as president of the organization in 1968. Later, Jerry founded his own company, Enterprise Graphics, and operated it independently for many years. Jerry was always involved in artistic endeavors and was an avid history lover of all things relating to our country’s independence and freedom.

Jerry married Thelma Wescott on July 25, 1987, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS. He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church where he served for many years on the usher team.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Thelma; daughter, Lea Ann (Rex) Green of Raytown, MO; son, Dean (Sandy) Wanninger of Overland Park, KS; step-daughter, Lisa Fischer (Perry) of Columbia, MO; step-daughter, Lori Matchell (Kevin Handy) of Kansas City, MO. He is survived by his sister, Judy Schubert, and cousin, Carol Ruikka. He is also survived by two nephews, Andrew Schubert and Stephen Hermann, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry will always be remembered for his honesty, integrity and sympathetic ear. His devotion to family as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was evident in everything he did. He was a man of great faith who loved life and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service at 11am on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. Pastor Zack Sturm will lead everyone in a celebration of Jerry’s life both on this earth and into the next. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow the service.