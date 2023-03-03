  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Business

Jefferson’s, beloved KU hangout, opens new Lenexa sports bar

There's a new Jefferson's sports bar location in Lenexa at 14944 W 87th Street Parkway.

Jefferson's has opened a new location of its Lawrence-based sports bar in Lenexa. They serve quintessential bar foods like burgers and wings, plus oysters, which they're most famous for. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Jefferson’s, a sports bar franchise beloved by KU grads that is headquartered in Lawrence, has opened its newest location in Lenexa off 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

The restaurant space has an outdoor dining area, bar seating and a total of 16 televisions for watching sports.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

