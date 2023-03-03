Jefferson’s, beloved KU hangout, opens new Lenexa sports bar

Jefferson’s, a sports bar franchise beloved by KU grads that is headquartered in Lawrence, has opened its newest location in Lenexa off 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.
The restaurant space has an outdoor dining area, bar seating and a total of 16 televisions for watching sports.
They had a “soft opening” phase that began in early January. Now, a formal ribbon-cutting event Thursday launches an official grand opening set for this weekend.
Jefferson’s serves bar food with a seafood twist
- At Jefferson’s, you’ll find fresh burgers and chicken wings, but what they’re most well-known for are their seafood offerings, particularly their oysters.
- “I don’t know of any other sports bars around here where you can get oysters on the half shell that are flown in the same day or the day before,” Lenexa franchisee Nick Price told the Post.
- They also serve sandwiches, wraps and a vegetarian black bean burger.
- Price said something more unique about the Lenexa location is its larger bar, which will allow them to offer more cocktails and other drinks.
The Lenexa owners have a Lawrence connection
- Price, an Overland Park native, and his business partner Beau Domoney met each other as students at the University of Kansas.
- As a student, Price worked at one of the Jefferson’s in Lawrence.
- “Years later, here I am making a career out of it and trying to make it my own thing,” Price said.
- Price and Domoney also took over ownership of a Jefferson’s in North Kansas City, Mo., in 2021.
- Additionally, there’s the Wing Stand by Jefferson’s in Mission under different local ownership.
Vandalism marred the soft opening
- Between mid-December and early-January, vandals damaged Jefferson’s Lenexa property multiple times.
- Those didn’t necessarily affect the opening of the restaurant, said Price, who described the incidents as a “nuisance” that forced them to replace equipment.
- Though, Price noted, following a lot of coverage of the vandalism across several local news outlets, people from the community showed up for the new business.
- “Pretty much from the moment we opened our doors, we just saw an outpouring of support from the community, which was awesome,” Price said.
