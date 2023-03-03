Barbara Janet Allen

Olathe, Kansas – Barbara Janet Byerley was born on October 3, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas to Cecil W. and Doris I. Byerley. She passed away on February 25, 2023.

Barbara graduated from Rosedale High School in 1949 and in 1951 she married John E. Allen. She worked in the Long-Bell Lumber Company corporate office and then stayed at home while her sons were small. In 1968 she went to work for the Federal Government and at the time of her retirement in 1991 she was the Senior Programmer Analyst on the Information Systems Staff of the GSA, Public Buildings Service.

After retiring, she started volunteering at St. Joseph Medical Center in 1994 and continued until 2019. She made many new friends there, enjoyed the work and contact with the patients and visitors. She was a member of Village Presbyterian Church.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John E. Allen in 2011 and her son Jeffrey Craig Allen in 2000. She is survived by her son Clayton J. Allen (Rosemarie), daughter-in-law Nan Allen-Gunn (Patrick Gunn), grandchildren Blake (Evan), Grant (Erin), Tara Burkhart (Michael), Clayton (Nicole), James, and great-grandchildren Emerson Rose, Laine Elizabeth, Charles Jeffrey, Henry James, Jackson John and Sloane Elizabeth.

Services will be on Monday, March 6 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes, Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00am and visitation will be one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

