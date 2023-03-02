  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Here’s a timeline for U.S. 69 toll lane project in Overland Park

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will take several years to complete the process of adding toll lanes on U.S. 69. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Work on the highly anticipated U.S. 69 toll lane project through Overland Park is expected to come in different phases over the next several years, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Construction officially began earlier this year on the project, which will add toll lanes going both directions on U.S. 69 between 103rd and 151st streets.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

