Here’s a timeline for U.S. 69 toll lane project in Overland Park

Construction officially began earlier this year on the project, which will add toll lanes going both directions on U.S. 69 between 103rd and 151st streets.

Work on the highly anticipated U.S. 69 toll lane project through Overland Park is expected to come in different phases over the next several years, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Most of construction on the U.S. 69 toll lanes is expected to take place in 2024.

Below is a look at the latest timeline provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation for when residents can expect different elements to be under construction for the multi-year project.

*Project representatives gave no specifics about when express toll lanes themselves will be built, except to note that all toll lane work is slated to be completed by the end of 2025.

First things first: Blue Valley Parkway and 135th this year

Blue Valley Parkway at U.S. 69 interchange: Prep work for ramp construction (which is set for 2024) — spring 2023. No specific closures announced yet.

Long-term closures planned at 119th and 143rd next year

U.S. 69 bridges over West 135th Street: Full replacement — spring into fall 2024. Phasing with separate closures to maintain traffic flow. No specific closures announced yet.

Final work expected in 2025-2026

U.S. 69 bridges over Interstate 435: Full replacement, adding toll lanes from I-435 to West 103rd Street. No specific closures announced yet.

Adding southbound ramps and roundabouts, expanding 167th to four lanes. No specific closures announced yet. Noise walls: By the end of 2026, crews will finish building 11 noise walls along U.S. 69 from 119th to 151st.

