  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

After months of back and forth, Shawnee lands on new city brand

The new Shawnee brand design has rolling hills, a blue sky and a shining sun. In the actual design used in city branding going forward, the hills will be flipped so the river flows toward the sun.

Shawnee's new new city brand has rolling hills, a blue sky and a shining sun. Image courtesy city of Shawnee.

Shawnee moves forward with a new brand design that will be used on the city’s social media, merchandise, vehicles and other things after a process that spanned several months.

Earlier this week, a divided city council authorized the new brand design from a list of six options, with Mayor Michelle Distler casting the tie-breaking vote.

Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

