  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ronald Carl “Ronnie” VonWolf

Ronald Carl VonWolf, 67, of Overland Park, KS, passed away February 19th, 2023 after a brief illness.

Ron, Ronnie, Coach, Dad, Papa was born March 24th, 1955 in Lincoln, NE to Eberheart (Von) and Jean VonWolf. He grew up in Omaha, NE. Growing up, he loved playing sports, particularly baseball, and also loved coaching and cars. Above these all, the ultimate love of his life was his wife, Cherie. They went on their first date 50 years ago and have been inseparable ever since. In addition to time he spent with his family, Ron’s career in the trucking industry spanned over 40 years.