Ronald Carl “Ronnie” VonWolf

Ron, Ronnie, Coach, Dad, Papa was born March 24th, 1955 in Lincoln, NE to Eberheart (Von) and Jean VonWolf. He grew up in Omaha, NE. Growing up, he loved playing sports, particularly baseball, and also loved coaching and cars. Above these all, the ultimate love of his life was his wife, Cherie. They went on their first date 50 years ago and have been inseparable ever since. In addition to time he spent with his family, Ron’s career in the trucking industry spanned over 40 years.

Ronnie and Cherie were blessed with 3 children: Billy VonWolf (Andrea), Mindy Brogan (Stephen) and Andy VonWolf. He continued his love of sports by watching and coaching his three kids. He never missed a game, concert or cheer event.

Nothing made Ronnie more proud than getting the title of Papa when his grandchildren were born: Lincoln, Monroe & Willa VonWolf, Mila & Jovi Brogan. From then on he was known only as Papa.

Family was the most important thing in Ronnie’s life. He never met a stranger. Everyone was always welcome to Sunday dinners.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ronnie’s name to any of the following- Answering the Call 911, Wayside Waifs or the Jimmy V Foundation. Jimmy V Foundation Answering The Call 911 Wayside Waifs