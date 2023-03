Ramon Mendoza

A celebration of Ramon’s life will be held on February 28, 2023. Ramon was born August 5, 1928 in Kansas City, MO, to Rafael N and Martina A (Ararnda) Mendoza.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Canseco) Mendoza, sons Ramon, Stephen and Louis (Drew). He is survived by four sons Nicholas, Anthony, David, Mark, and one daughter, Rosemary Griffith. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and an abundance of friends and family who loved him.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 28th, 5 to 7 p.m. Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, OPKS 66210