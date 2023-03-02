  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Skip the Small Talk to host social event in Overland Park

Skip the Small Talk, an organization focused on getting strangers to have deep conversations, is hosting a social event Thursday at Bear Necessities Coffee Bar. Photo via Skip the Small Talk.

An East Coast organization focused on drawing strangers together through deep and meaningful conversations has officially come to Overland Park.

Skip the Small Talk, which hosts “speed-like dating events, without the speed and without the dating,” is set to have its second social event of the year Thursday evening at Bear Necessities Coffee Bar.

