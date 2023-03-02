  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission won’t send animals to Unleashed shelter anymore

Mission animal sheltering

Mission will now send impounded animals to Melissa's Second Chances shelter in Shawnee. Above, Pacheco, a dog cared for by Melissa's Second Chances. Photo courtesy Melissa's Second Chances

The city of Mission has dropped Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption as its animal sheltering partner amid the state’s ongoing efforts to revoke the shelter’s license.

The city had been sending impounded animals to Unleashed off Johnson Drive in Mission for years but will now partner with Melissa’s Second Chances in Shawnee for that purpose.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

