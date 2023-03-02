Louise P. Evans

Louise was born on June 27, 1927 the youngest of 3 children to Charles Payne and Jeanette Coleman in Connellsville, Pa. She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1945. She went on to business school and her first job was at the Electric Company in Connellsville. During that time, she was reconnected with a classmate, John Evans and they were married January 2, 1954 They moved to Pittsburgh where they had 2 children, Jan and Lyn. In 1969 John’s job moved the family to Kansas City.

Louise was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles –Bub as she and called him and sister Mary Ellen Hunter, husband John and daughter Lyn. She is survived by her daughter Jan of Overland Park, 3 grandchildren John Knight and his two boys Mason and Lucas of Olathe, Jordan David of Kansas City Ks and Jessica Habiger (Austin) Edgerton, Ks, niece Kimberly Lilley (Mike) of Connellsville, Pa, cousins Mary Alice Benson of Baltimore, Md, Charles Shaffer of Stoystown, Pa, Christie Wright of Sarasota, Fl and Tim Henriksen of Islip, NY.

Louise spent her time as a church secretary both in Monroeville, Pa and after moving to Overland Park at several churches, she also worked at Capitol Federal and as a substitute secretary for a temp service. After her husband had a stroke, she stayed home to care for him until his death in 1990. Later she did volunteering at Valley View church, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and for her Doctor in his practice. She was very involved in Circle at her Church, Valley View Methodist Church and taught line dancing every Friday morning in the church gym.

She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and she loved watching her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers play football with the Kansas City Steelers Club and was an active member for over 20 years. She loved shopping, going out to dinner, and traveling to Pittsburgh and Florida visiting friends and family. She was always kind and friendly to everyone she met and loved being around people! She had a heart of gold and will be missed by her family and friends and the staff at Glenwood Village where she spent her last 3 1/2 years.

Services will be held on Friday February 24th at the Johnson Co Funeral Chapel on Metcalf in Overland Park. Visitation at 1pm, funeral at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research https://donate.BrightFocus.org/donate