  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Louise P. Evans

Louise P Evans, 95, of Glenwood Village Memory Care Unit, Overland Park passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Saturday morning February 18, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Louise was born on June 27, 1927 the youngest of 3 children to Charles Payne and Jeanette Coleman in Connellsville, Pa. She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1945. She went on to business school and her first job was at the Electric Company in Connellsville. During that time, she was reconnected with a classmate, John Evans and they were married January 2, 1954 They moved to Pittsburgh where they had 2 children, Jan and Lyn. In 1969 John’s job moved the family to Kansas City.