JoCo Notes: A ‘final farewell’ to Pawnee Elementary building that opened in 1965

Students, families and alumni have a chance to say goodbye to the Pawnee Elementary building in Overland Park tonight.

The school is hosting a “final farewell” event Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., inviting current families and students, as well as former students and staff and community members to take a last tour of the building, which first opened in 1965 and is being replaced this year by a new building.

Tonight’s event will feature musical performances, a historic archive and a book fair. Funds raised at the event will go towards this year’s sixth grade graduation.

The current school building is being replaced by a new one that is in the process of being built next door at 9501 W. 91st St.

Pawnee was one of five elementary schools approved to get completely rebuilt as part of the Shawnee Mission School District’s $264 million bond measure approved in 2021.

The district broke ground on the new building — which features bigger classrooms and flexible learning spaces — last year.

Students will attend school at the new building through this current school year.

SMSD board member Sara Goodburn says she won’t seek re-election.

A bird’s eye view of the Lenexa Public Market on a recent weekend. Photo credit Robert McLaughlin.