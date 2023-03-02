Helen G. Turner

Helen was married to Lionel G. Turner for 67 years. Born in Kansas City, MO, Menorah Hospital to Helen Hollenbeck Ford and Fred C. Ford. She was an only child. Both Helen and Lionel attended Paseo High and graduated in 1944. Helen and Lionel lived most of their lives in Kansas City and Liberty, Missouri, with some time in Wichita. Helen and Lionel owned the Ford dealerships in Liberty, Wichita and a Chevy dealership in Lawrence.

Helen and Lionel traveled and took wonderful overseas trips with both Ford and Chevrolet groups. Helen had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel to new places with family and friends. She was artistic and creative with an amazing sense of style. Probably best known for her shopping skills and finding designer items on sale, Helen was always dressed and accessorized beautifully.

Helen volunteered for a time at a clothing resale shop, merchandising and displaying the items. Her family suspects she volunteered there so she would get first look at the clothes. Also, an animal lover with numerous pets throughout her life, she contributed to many animal rescues. Molly, her beloved yellow lab, was her constant companion, providing great support after Lionel passed in 2011.

So important to Helen were her 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, plus all the spouses. She loved hosting big family gatherings and believed the more the merrier. It never seemed to be a problem to add “one more”.

Helen had many close friends, from high school and beyond. They played bridge together, snow skied together, attended Chiefs games, and spent time at Lake of the Ozark. She spoke often about those fond memories.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lionel and her son Gray. She will be deeply missed by her son Chris Turner and his wife Kitty and her daughter Jean Basore and her husband Bill. Also, grandchildren John and Sara Turner, Steven Turner, Matthew and Megan Turner, Ali and Ben Panos, Thomas and Alex Basore, Katie Turner, Tori and Nick Marlo, and Samantha and Bo Bigham. Helen “Mimi” had 13 great-grandchildren, Lourdes, Tyler and Nicholas Turner, Charlie, Teddy, Will and Ava Panos, Blakey and Grayson Bigham, Edie and Lionel Turner, Griffin Turner, and Miles Marlo.

Graveside Service: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00AM, Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Meet at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road – 10:30AM.

Celebration of Life: Saturday March 25, 2023 from 3-5PM, Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, KS 66208