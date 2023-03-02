  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ellen P. Sigle

Ellen was born October 21st, 1931, in Welch, Oklahoma to Leon and Nola Smith.

She and Norman were very active members of Prairie Baptist Church, Prairie Village, Kansas where they’ve been members for over 60 years. There Ellen was a Sunday school teacher, member of a circle, prepared the evening meal for Sunday evening services and participated in many other activities and positions over the years. Ellen and Norman loved square dancing and were Club Presidents and Visitation Coordinators for The Sunflower Squares, their square dance club for many years. They also enjoyed playing Pinochle and other card games with several couples from their Church and other friends and family.