Ellen P. Sigle

She and Norman were very active members of Prairie Baptist Church, Prairie Village, Kansas where they’ve been members for over 60 years. There Ellen was a Sunday school teacher, member of a circle, prepared the evening meal for Sunday evening services and participated in many other activities and positions over the years. Ellen and Norman loved square dancing and were Club Presidents and Visitation Coordinators for The Sunflower Squares, their square dance club for many years. They also enjoyed playing Pinochle and other card games with several couples from their Church and other friends and family.

Ellen was very active in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts with both of her children, Christie and Max. She was Christie’s troop leader for many years. Ellen and Norman, along with their kids, loved the outdoors and would vacation every summer, often with Norman’s brother Marvin and his family. They loved camping, fishing, boating, float trips, and traveling with family. They started with a “Condo” size tent with cots and eventually were able to work their way up to a permanent forty-foot trailer on Grand Lake in Oklahoma (where they both were from) that had plenty of room for even the extended family. Before having children, and while Norman was in the military, Ellen worked in bookkeeping for banks and the water department. When her 2 children were approaching junior high she became an educational aide for Shawnee Mission Public Schools where she retired after over twenty-five years. After retirement Ellen and Norman enjoyed a great deal of traveling including Alaska, Russia, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Germany and several other destinations.

Ellen was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma, Daughter, Sister and Aunt who was firm and opinionated but she would do absolutely ANYTHING for her family and close friends. She was totally selfless, never about herself. Her love and hugs will be truly missed by everyone.

Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Norman, of almost 72 years, her parents, Leon and Nola Smith, her sister Anita Lois Witten and brothers Leon Amos Jr. “Sonny,” James Ronald “Ronnie,” and William Randall “Bill.”

Ellen is survived by her youngest brother, Robert Bentley “Bob,” daughter, Christie Halterman and her husband Jeff of Lenexa, KS.; son, Max Sigle of Concord, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacqueline Heckadon and her wife Lisa, Elise Carol, Samantha Hewitt, and Rachael Kellar and her husband Tyler. Five great-grandchildren, Michael Keith Halterman, Avery Ann Pauline Heckadon, Galen Rainn Orrick McFin, Kaden Axel Lee Heckadon, and James Ray Austin Kellar.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, KS from 12:00pm-12:30pm on Friday, March 3rd, followed by the Service at 12:30pm. (In the indoor mausoleum, located inside the funeral home).

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s honor to Kansas City Hospice House.