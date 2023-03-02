  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dorothy Marie Hougland

Dorothy K. Hougland died February 21, 2023. She is survived by her two children, Karl Hougland (Marlys) and Rebecca Greer (Irvin), four grandchildren Cezanne Wikoff (Brandon), Tyler Greer (Emily) Kyle Robbins (Tim), Ricky (Tor) and seven great-grandchildren.

Born Dec. 15, 1929, in rural Johnson County, Dorothy’s mother, an orphan train child, died when Dorothy was 13. As the only daughter in a family of 5, Dorothy worked as a deputy register of deeds and stayed on the family farm for a few years to help in the care of her younger brother, Marvin Kessler, her sole surviving brother.