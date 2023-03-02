Bridge to Fit: Are you fit for pickleball? (Kansas City’s First Pickleball Specific Program For Adults 35+)

At BridgeFit, one of our primary goals is to help our members build a body that gives them the freedom and confidence to do the things they want and love to do.

For a lot of our members, staying healthy and fit for pickleball has become a big goal.

At this point, pickleball has become so popular you either already play pickleball or your friends are begging you to give it a try.

Like a lot of people, you may want to play pickleball because it looks fun, but there is a problem.

In the last three years, you may have not moved very much. Which means you may not feel confident in your fitness level to play and/or you could hurt yourself.

This is why BridgeFit Personal Training started Kansas City’s first ever Pickleball Specific Fitness Pickleball Program for adults 35+.

We have only 10 spots available.CLICK HERE to get more information on the program

You can have fun playing pickleball and have the confidence that your fitness level won’t hold you back from having fun, all while keeping your body healthy doing it.

The program will be guided by a certified personal trainer and focuses on:

Injury Prevention

Quickness

Strength

Plus all the other necessary attributes to be fit for pickleball!

We have only 10 spots available.CLICK HERE to get more information on the program

In addition, since being fit isn’t the only part of pickleball, we teamed up with Overland Park Racquet Club and one of their coaches, Lexi Hertling, to teach us everything we need to know about pickleball.

Click here for more information on Pickleball at Overland Park Racquet Club

So you can have not only the confidence that you’re fit enough, but also the confidence that you know how to play.

You don’t need any experience with pickleball and/or exercising. All programs will meet you where you are, based on you and your goal.

Here’s what the community has said about BridgeFit:

“Joining BridgeFIT has been the best decision I have made for myself! After years of trying to piece together my own fitness plan, I realized that I needed accountability and someone to believe in my ability to maintain a fitness plan and get stronger. I found all those things and more at BridgeFIT! BridgeFit has a non-competitive, supportive atmosphere that truly is fun! I have never been consistent with working out until now. And I can honestly say that I actually look forward to it, something that has never happened before! The BridgeFit team does a great job of encouraging you to push yourself while making sure you are executing the exercises safely. They do a great job of making everyone feel seen and included.” -Andrea

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“Excellent personalized training. Even after only 2 weeks, I noticed a difference in my day to day life: felt stronger, had more energy, and gained confidence” -Evan

“Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” -Judy