How new KCI carries on legacy of JoCo 10-year-old who fought for inclusivity

Olivia Bloomfield restroom KCI

The late Olivia Bloomfield helped bring accessible restrooms to the new Kansas City International Airport terminal. Above, Olivia's sister, Emily, in front of the restroom named after Olivia. Photo courtesy Sara Bloomfield.

The new Kansas City International Airport terminal, which officially opened this week, aims to be the “most inclusive” in the world, and the late Olivia Bloomfield helped influence one small aspect of the landmark project.

Bloomfield, who died last year, was a Leawood resident and Corinth Elementary student born with congenital muscular dystrophy who, in her decade of life, became a well-known local advocate for inclusivity and accessibility.

