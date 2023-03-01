  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Mill Valley students start club to catch up on classic movies

Students gather in the media center at Mill Valley for the first film club meeting.

Students interested in building their film and pop culture knowledge can join a new club at Mill Valley High School.

Earlier this month, the USD 232 Board of Education signed off on the school’s first-ever movie club, paving the way for the student-run group to start holding meetings.

