  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Google Fiber is coming to Leawood after 10-year wait

Leawood Google Fiber

Google Fiber is on its way to Leawood, with construction beginning in the northern part of the city this week. Above, a utility worker on Wednesday afternoon in northern Leawood. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Internet provider Google Fiber has started building a network for Leawood residents and businesses.

Utility work began in the northern part of the city for the new network this week, which will serve both residential neighborhoods and small businesses in Leawood.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1