John Mark Ellis

Mark Ellis, age 63, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas, following a long journey battling cancer (Retroperitoneal Liposarcoma) of which he fought with grace and dignity.

Mark, the youngest of seven children was born in Elkhart Kansas January 27, 1960, to Earl and Betty Delay Ellis. He graduated from Ottawa, Kansas High School in 1978. He then attended Mid America Nazarene University where he obtained his BA degree in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing and Management in 1982. His career in sales and marketing with Lovejoy Industries, Inc. and Rexnord ended when he was no longer able to continue his work due to his illness.

As Mark’s children were growing up and in his spare time, he coached football and baseball for his son Grant, and coached and managed his daughter Megan’s softball team. He was active in Tomahawk Elementary PTA, Overland Park, and was honored with the school’s PTA Lifetime Award.

By virtue of his very pleasant and friendly personality he developed many lifelong friendships. Mark is survived by his loving children, daughter, Megan Ellis (Brit) and son, Grant Ellis (Olivia) along with grandson Brody Ellis, all of whom were his pride and joy.

Mark’s six siblings who loved their youngest brother deeply and will forever have a void in their lives are Gwen Ball, Melanie Cox (Don), Don Ellis (Deborah), Ron Ellis (Karen), Bonnie Hitchcock (Steve), and Earlene Boles (Mike). The nieces and nephews who adored their uncle are David A. Ball, Sarah Ball, Rachel Ball, Todd Cox (Khara), Kristen Cox, Emily Cox, Angela Campbell (Josh), Jamie Scott (Randy), Dawn Hankey (Josh), Carly Ann Sladek, Matt VanArtsdalen, and Merritt Arnhold (Kevin).

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gary Doolittle and his Nurse Practitioner, Kristen Burkett for the amazing care that was given to Mark during the ten-year journey. They both offered comfort and warmth not only to Mark but also to his family.

Service

A Memorial service will be held on March 3, 2023, at 10 o’clock am at the College Church of the Nazarene (Garrett Chapel), Olathe, Kansas.