Janet L. Gafney

Janet Louise (Pierce) Gafney, 81, Overland Park, KS, loving wife of Michael Gafney passed away February 25, at AdventHealth Care Center in Overland Park. She and her family have lived in Overland Park for over 55 years.

Janet was born in Clay Center, KS to James and Louise Pierce and moved to Kansas City, MO in the 1940’s. She graduated from Central High School in 1959 and met Michael while working at First National Bank. They married in 1964. Janet worked for J.C. Penney Catalogue Center for 17 years while raising her family.

She leaves behind her husband Michael, son Andrew Gafney, Shawnee, KS, and daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Martin, Lenexa, KS, and grandchildren Chad Martin, Tyler Martin, and Abigail Gafney. She also leaves behind her sister, Phyllis Haslem, Rolling Meadows, Ill and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Roepke.

Visitation will be Friday, March 3rd at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS 66214. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harvester’s 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129 (www.harvesters.org).