Janet L. Gafney

Sept. 9, 1941 – Feb. 25, 2023

Janet Louise (Pierce) Gafney, 81, Overland Park, KS, loving wife of Michael Gafney passed away February 25, at AdventHealth Care Center in Overland Park. She and her family have lived in Overland Park for over 55 years.