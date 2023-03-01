  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: The long history of the Shawnee Indian Mission Site

The North Building at the Shawnee Indian Mission site, c. 1940. Johnson County Museum

Guest written by Jennifer Laughlin, Site Director, Shawnee Indian Mission National Historic Landmark

The Johnson County Museum is hosting “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” through March 18. The nationally touring exhibit from Kansas City’s Mid-America Arts Alliance explores the history of the federal, off-reservation Indian boarding schools in operation between the 1870s and the 1980s. What is today known as Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan. was the closest federal, off-reservation boarding school to Johnson County. The exhibit does not tell the story of the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site in Fairway, however. The Shawnee Indian Mission history has been featured in several blogs on JoCoHistory.org (more here), but the site’s role in state history is lesser known. For today’s blog, staff at the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site compiled four things readers might not know about the Shawnee Indian Mission.