The castles on off from Inflate KC will come in muted, solid colors of pink or white, like the one pictured above. Photo courtesy Emily Thibault.
Inflate Kansas City, which plans to rent out sleek-looking bounce castles for local events and backyard parties, is set to make its debut out of a Prairie Village home this spring.
These aren’t your more typical inflatable party playpens, which often come in gaudier primary colors or with cartoon character themes.
Gabe and Emily Thibault, the Prairie Village couple behind Inflate KC, say they plan to offer bouncy castles in more toned-down shades of solid white and pink — which Emily says is more suited to accompany any event aesthetic.
Bookings are open for April
Emily said there are still a few logistical tasks to take care of before Inflate KC is ready to start renting out inflatable castles.
People are able to book for events starting in April and beyond, though.
Bookings range from $300 for a mini-bounce castle to $425 for a larger bounce castles with a slide.
Emily said rentals will typically last for an entire day.
Inflate KC is modeled off an Arizona business
With 10 years of experience in event planning and social media, Emily said she knew she wanted to start her own business.
She stumbled across Inflate Forty-Eight, an inflatable rental business in Arizona which markets itself as having “cute looking” bouncy houses in muted colors.
Emily said while Inflate Forty-Eight helped she and Gabe get the ball rolling, Inflate KC is a stand-alone business, locally owned and family operated.
“Everyday is worthy of a celebration in my opinion, which is what I think draws me to party planning,” Emily said.
They think JoCo is a ripe party-planning area
Emily said she and Gabe know that when Johnson Countians want to throw parties — whether it’s for birthdays or celebrating the birth of a new child — they often like to go all-out.
There are also a number of other local event planning companies nearby, including bakeries and party supply shops, she said.
“There are just so many amazing local businesses that we will get to partner with and help people celebrate momentous occasions in their lives,” Emily said.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
