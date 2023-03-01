  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s Inflate KC offering ‘cute’ bounce castles for rent

Inflate Kansas City Prairie Village white castle

The castles on off from Inflate KC will come in muted, solid colors of pink or white, like the one pictured above. Photo courtesy Emily Thibault.

Inflate Kansas City, which plans to rent out sleek-looking bounce castles for local events and backyard parties, is set to make its debut out of a Prairie Village home this spring.

These aren’t your more typical inflatable party playpens, which often come in gaudier primary colors or with cartoon character themes.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.