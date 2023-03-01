  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Olathe man killed in one-car wreck on I-35 in Lenexa

Personnel from Lenexa Fire, Lenexa Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe Police near the crashed car on I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One person died in a crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa late Tuesday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. when highway patrol troopers say a Ford Mustang was driving southbound in the third or fourth lane from the median.