Olathe man killed in one-car wreck on I-35 in Lenexa

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. when highway patrol troopers say a Ford Mustang was driving southbound in the third or fourth lane from the median.

One person died in a crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa late Tuesday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason, driver one went across the lanes of travel and the shoulder, striking the median barrier wall,” the Highway Patrol’s online crash log says.

Troopers say the car continued another 200 to 300 feet before stopping in the third lane from the median.

The driver, identified by the Highway Patrol as 33-year-old Denis M. Wambua of Olathe, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Several witnesses stopped to call 911 and to check on the driver.

The crash report says Wambua was improperly wearing a seatbelt.

Police from Lenexa and Olathe assisted with closing the southbound lanes of I-35 south of I-435 as troopers investigated.

Southbound traffic was diverted to westbound I-435. All lanes reopened by about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

