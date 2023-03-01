  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Caroline Louise Conley

Olathe, Kansas – Caroline Louise Conley (Calise), 95, passed away on February 25, 2023.

She was born to the late Louis and Caroline Chauvenet on April 14, 1927 at her beloved home, Tallwood, near Charlottesville, Virginia. She was one of six children and very close to her brothers and sisters who all preceded her in death. Calise remembered her upbringing in Charlottesville fondly. Her eyes lit up when recalling memories of horseback riding and scenes of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.