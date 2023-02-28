Now, Tyler’s House KC is working to build a makerspace equipped with creative tools like a 3D printer and a laser.
The $15,000 project could tap a new demographic
Tyler’s House KC board president Steve Anderson said younger generations are getting back into crafts and handmade skills, such as crocheting and jewelry making.
The nonprofit already features activities for gamers and musicians, and a makerspace will potentially reach students who are creative in other ways, Anderson said.
Tyler’s House is applying to grants for help funding the projected $15,000 cost and has already secured about half of the necessary funding.
Tyler’s House is asking for community support
Once the actual makerspace is built — with most of it hopefully complete by this summer — Anderson said Tyler’s House KC will need help sustaining the endeavor.
That will include ongoing donations to help fund workshops or keep up the makerspace’s supplies inventory.
Tyler’s House KC is always accepting donations to maintain its storefront in Mission, where much of the programming happens.
“Whatever we can get through regular commitments from donors or the community helps us keep more focused then on programming as opposed to fundraising,” Anderson said.
The nonprofit aims to feel like home
Hastings, the founder, said she once overheard a student say Tyler’s House KC “feels like home,” which is the goal.
“To me, that was what I was wanting to create, a place where they could just lay down all of the things that come at them every day in their circles or whatever,” Hastings said.
Tyler’s House KC is currently open for students on Tuesdays and Fridays, often planning activities such as a Super Mario Bros. video game tournaments.
Hastings said Tyler’s House KC hopes to eventually expand operations to have programming on more days during the week.
Go deeper: Find out more about donating or volunteering with Tyler’s House KC here.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1