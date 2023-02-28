  Juliana Garcia  - Good causes

Tyler’s House KC, after-school nonprofit in Mission, seeks donations for makerspace

Tyler's House KC Makerspace

Tyler's House KC hosts a space in downtown Mission where local teens can gather twice a week for activities and projects. Photo courtesy Cori Hastings

Tyler’s House KC, a student-oriented nonprofit based in northeast Johnson County, hopes to grow its program offerings with a new STEAM/Makerspace inside their downtown Mission storefront.

The group founded nearly three years ago by Cori Hastings, a mom of three Shawnee Mission North graduates, provides an after-school hangout spot to help students connect with one another and access various local resources.

