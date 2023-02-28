  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee won’t enforce future county mask orders or vaccine rules

A sign at the door of the Shawnee Civic Center in July 2020 said masks were required in that facility. Shawnee will no longer enforce county health orders dealing with masks, vaccines and social distancing. File photo.

Nearly three years after the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Shawnee has adopted new rules saying it will not enforce future Johnson County health orders having to do with masks, vaccines and social distancing.

In a 7-1 vote Monday, the city council took the unusual step of amending one section of the Uniform Public Offense Code, a ream of local rules recommended to Kansas cities annually by the League of Kansas Municipalities.