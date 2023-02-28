Overland Park opening all 4 outdoor pools this summer

Overland Park plans to open all four of its outdoor pools for the 2023 swim season, according to city officials.
This marks the first time since summer 2019 that Stonegate Pool, the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Bluejacket Pool will be open for the summer.
