  Nikki Lansford

Overland Park opening all 4 outdoor pools this summer

Bluejacket Pool

After three years, all four of Overland Park's outdoor pools are expected to open for the 2023 swim season, including Bluejacket Pool. Photo via the City of Overland Park.

Overland Park plans to open all four of its outdoor pools for the 2023 swim season, according to city officials.

This marks the first time since summer 2019 that Stonegate Pool, the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Bluejacket Pool will be open for the summer.

