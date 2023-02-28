  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Golden retriever named Scout achieves rare feat, walking all 33 Lenexa parks

Scout and her owner Christopher Blair stand in Ad Astra Park. In the winter, they visited all 33 of Lenexa's Park, a special adventure for an aging dog.

Scout and her owner Christopher Blair visited Ad Astra Park this week for a walk around the paved loop. Between November and January, Scout and Blair visited all 33 of Lenexa's city parks. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin

Over the years, many kids have completed the Lenexa Playground Passport program, which challenges park-goers to visit the city’s nearly two dozen park playgrounds.

But Scout, a 14-year-old golden retriever, may be the first dog to go the full park circuit in Lenexa.