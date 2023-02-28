  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County ends contract with Evergreen nursing home

The courtyard outside at the Evergreen Community of Johnson County in Olathe.

Johnson County has contracted with a local non-profit to manage the Evergreen nursing home community in Olathe since 2007. Above, Evergreen's courtyard. Photo via Evergreen's Facebook page.

County commissioners have taken the first steps toward ending their subsidy of the Evergreen skilled nursing home in Olathe.

The move means the facility, 11875 South Sunset Dr., will be vacated and its 60 current residents moved to a new building or transferred to other nursing homes by Aug. 1, 2026.