Charles Alan White

Charles was born in Independence, Missouri on May 26, 1947, to his mother Mabel (Marie), and Lloyd (Ted) White who preceded him in death.

Charles was a devoted husband for 43 years to Karen White, who married on December 7, 1979, who also preceded him in death.

Chuck was known for his love of old cars, his perfection in his handy work, and his generosity in using his skills to help others. He loved and was devoted to his children and grandchildren. He brought into this world three children that adored him, Lewis, Steven, and John Michael White (Erica), and became a father to Bryan Wohlgemuth (Cheryl) that he loved through marriage. He thought the world of his grandchildren Jayci Wohlgemuth, Gabe Mendez; Nicole White, Jonathon Cortez, and Jocelynn Cortez; Natalie (White) Tucker, Tyler White, and Trevor White; and one great-grandchild, Colt Tucker. Chuck had eight siblings that preceded him in death. Brothers Russell, Joseph (Phil), and James (Jim) Moore, along with brothers Kenneth, Lloyd, Ronald, Lonnie, and John Michael White, and a sister Marilyn (Moore) Young.

Chuck brought kindness and was an inspiration on what love and marriage should look like. His memorial will be private for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Charles White are invited to donate in his name to their local children’s hospitals and organizations.