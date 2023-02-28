Allison Marie Ewert

Please check back for obituary.
Services & Gatherings
Visitation:
Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Service:
Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30am
Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd St., Olathe, KS
Interment:
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1