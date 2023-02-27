Updates from Johnson County Community College: Healthcare students benefit from innovate technology in state-of-the-art learning environments

In the on-campus Zamierowski Family Center for Healthcare Simulation, students work independently as registered nurses where they practice critical thinking and decision making in simulated situations. The 2,000 sq. ft. Center has the look, feel and equipment of an acute care facility and virtually mimics what healthcare personnel experience in a hospital setting.

Over the past five years, more than 3,220 students have graduated from various health occupation programs at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) with the skills they need to provide modern healthcare services. Students practice many of those skills in JCCC’s Zamierowski Family Center for Healthcare Simulation, a state-of-the-art, simulation learning environment.

Simulation technology in the Center includes the use of IV pumps, pulse oximeters, code cards, actual hospital sounds and life-like manikins, with voices and reactions provided by faculty located in a central control room. This hands-on training gives students an enhanced, realistic learning experience that enriches classroom curriculum. Audiovisual technologies allow instant replays and post-experience debriefings, which gives faculty an opportunity to provide a better critical assessment of the simulation.

JCCC employee internationally recognized for his work in the Center

Tim Laughlin, Senior Simulation Specialist at JCCC, is one of the key support employees of the Center. In recognition of his efforts to assist learning during COVID-19, Laughlin was recently awarded the Simulation Operations and Technology Section (SOTS) Innovation Award by the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH). IMSH is the world’s largest scientific conference that explores the latest innovations and best practices in healthcare simulation learning, research and scholarship.

At the start of the pandemic, Laughlin was tasked with converting the live, in-person simulation teaching done in JCCC’s Nursing program into a virtual learning experience for students studying remotely. His technology solutions allowed teaching and learning to adjust and continue without impact to students.

“My goal is to increase student’s critical thinking skills during their simulation clinical days, which helps prepare them for graduation and ultimately places the best Registered Nurses into our community,” says Laughlin. “It makes me extremely proud to see Johnson County Community College next to some of the best in the healthcare industry and world.”

Join the next class of healthcare workers

Healthcare workers graduate from JCCC with the experiences and training they need to provide excellent care in a variety of services. View each of the health occupation degree and certificate programs offered at JCCC and the career options that await.