Updates from Johnson County Community College: Healthcare students benefit from innovate technology in state-of-the-art learning environments

JCCC offers healthcare students — including those in the Nursing program — unique learning experiences with its strong focus on classroom technologies and healthcare simulation.

Over the past five years, more than 3,220 students have graduated from various health occupation programs at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) with the skills they need to provide modern healthcare services. Students practice many of those skills in JCCC’s Zamierowski Family Center for Healthcare Simulation, a state-of-the-art, simulation learning environment.

About the Zamierowski Family Center for Healthcare Simulation

In the on-campus Zamierowski Family Center for Healthcare Simulation, students work independently as registered nurses where they practice critical thinking and decision making in simulated situations. The 2,000 sq. ft. Center has the look, feel and equipment of an acute care facility and virtually mimics what healthcare personnel experience in a hospital setting. 