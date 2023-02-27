SM East needs help finding every sports title in school history

From football championships in the early 1960s to the girls’ tennis team’s recent string of eight straight Kansas state titles, Shawnee Mission East wants to showcase its winning traditions.
That is, if the school can remember all the trophies ever earned by Lancer teams.
That’s where alumni may be able to help.
The SM East athletic department is working on a project to showcase the school’s tradition of athletic success with updated championship boards in the main gym.
And officials are asking Lancer graduates who were part of any team championship to reach out and make sure they’re not forgotten.
It’s been an ongoing project
- Current athletic director Ryan Johnson said he inherited the project from his predecessor, Debbie Katzfey.
- The department went through multiple trophy cases, storage areas and other internal resources to compile a list of team championships, he said.
- To make sure they don’t miss any, they are now asking for Lancer alumni and the community for help with any missing championships.
- This will ensure the boards are as comprehensive as possible, he said.
Boards will showcase league and state titles
- There are 24 title boards planned, one for each current Kansas State High School Activities Association team sport, Johnson said.
- The boards will feature the years that SM East teams won the league, regional, sub-state and state championships in each sport, he said.
- You can view what titles SM East has currently collected online here to see if they are missing any.
Alert SM East of missing titles by May 1
- Johnson said this will allow alumni and community members to send in any missed championships, but also to get the boards up by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
- Lancer alumni or community members can email Johnson at ryanjohnson@smsd.org with information about a missed championship.
- Johnson said some sort of proof, such as a yearbook or a coach banquet flyer, is needed to include a championship win year on the boards.
- These boards will not include the names of individuals who won championships but only team titles.
