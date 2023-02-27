  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

SM East needs help finding every sports title in school history

SM East championship boards currently displayed in the main gym

Shawnee Mission East's athletic department is seeking alumni help to get a comprehensive list of team championship victories to include on new championship boards in the main gym. The current boards, including the two pictured above, will be replaced. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

From football championships in the early 1960s to the girls’ tennis team’s recent string of eight straight Kansas state titles, Shawnee Mission East wants to showcase its winning traditions.

That is, if the school can remember all the trophies ever earned by Lancer teams.

