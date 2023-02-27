  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

This busy Roe intersection could soon get license plate readers

Roeland Park license plate readers at 48th and Roe

Roeland Park purchased license plate readers, and may install them at one of the busiest intersections in the city: 48th and Roe. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Roeland Park is joining the growing list of Johnson County cities that are installing license plate readers at busy intersections.

The readers are intended to be used to identify license plates associated with reported crimes and would not be used to catch speeders or motorists who run red lights, city officials said.

