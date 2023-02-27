Roeland Park is joining the growing list of Johnson County cities that are installing license plate readers at busy intersections.
The readers are intended to be used to identify license plates associated with reported crimes and would not be used to catch speeders or motorists who run red lights, city officials said.
But some on the city council raised concerns about staff’s recommendation to place the readers at one of the city’s busiest intersections — 48th Street and Roe Boulevard — saying a disproportionate number of drivers of color could be targeted there.
Ultimately, the Roeland Park City Council last week approved a nearly $45,000 purchase for two license plate readers to be installed somewhere in the city, likely along the busy Roe corridor.
License plate readers aim to thwart crime, police say
- Police Chief John Morris told the city council that the readers would only alert officers when cameras capture a plate associated with a reported crime.
- Specific license plate numbers entered into a database by a local law enforcement agency will send an alert to police, Morris said.
- That could include a variety of crimes, including car thefts, missing persons, kidnappings and more, he said.
- The license plate readers are used as an “investigative tool,” Morris told the council, and not to catch speeding or running red lights.
Staff recommend readers go at 48th and Roe
- City Administrator Keith Moody told the council that staff selected that intersection because it is one of the city’s busiest and may prove to be the greatest opportunity to catch criminals coming in and out of Roeland Park.
- But Councilmembers Michael Rebne and Miel Castagna-Herrera, who was recently appointed Ward 4 councilmember, expressed concerns about targeting that point where Roe Boulevard turns into 18th Street Expressway heading into Kansas City, Kan.
- “That’s the corridor where all people of color come in this community through,” Castagna-Herrera said.
- Morris responded that license plate readers do not target drivers and do not target individuals of a specific race or ethnicity, but capture license plate numbers specifically associated with a known crime.
Final placement is yet to be determined
- Following discussion, the city council agreed to check in with Mission about partnering to cover the city’s southern entrance at Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive.
- The city council approved the purchase in a 4 to 1 vote, with Rebne casting the lone dissenting vote.
- The city council will discuss placement of the license plate readers at a later date.
