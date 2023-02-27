  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

New Lenexa Chamber exec looks to build on past business success

Laura Baldwin poses in front of the Lenexa City Center branch of the Johnson County Public Library. She's the new Lenexa Chamber of Commerce COO.

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce this week will welcome a new executive to oversee local business retention and help build on past successes while towards the future in Lenexa.

On Wednesday, Laura Baldwin will officially become the chamber’s Chief Operations Officer, a brand new position, that comes at a time of larger transition as the Chamber also welcomes a new CEO to replace longtime leader Blake Schreck, who is retiring.