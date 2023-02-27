New Lenexa Chamber exec looks to build on past business success

Laura Baldwin, pictured above at the Lenexa City Center branch of Johnson County Library, is the new COO of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce this week will welcome a new executive to oversee local business retention and help build on past successes while towards the future in Lenexa.
On Wednesday, Laura Baldwin will officially become the chamber’s Chief Operations Officer, a brand new position, that comes at a time of larger transition as the Chamber also welcomes a new CEO to replace longtime leader Blake Schreck, who is retiring.
Baldwin has a background in chamber leadership
Previously, Baldwin worked for 12 years at the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, rising up to be the group’s vice president of membership services and sales.
She’s also completed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management program, and has served on the Lenexa Chamber’s Board of Directors.
In 2019, Baldwin was named the Lenexa Chamber’s Member of the Year
“I’m excited to kind of come full circle then come back to my chamber,” she said.
She has also worked in business
Before getting involved with the Olathe Chamber, Baldwin worked for a contract publishing company in advertising and marketing.
More recently, Baldwin has worked in telecommunication sales.
She says that experience gave her a different perspective on business, but she’s looking forward to coming back to the Chamber side of things.
She will focus on keeping businesses in Lenexa
On top of attracting new businesses, Baldwin’s new role will also focus on retaining businesses already in the city.
Part of that will be connecting them with resources and support offered through the Chamber to address issues they might be facing, including ongoing staffing concerns.
She’ll also work on some of the membership events and budget management for the Chamber.
Baldwin arrives amid other changes at Chamber
Baldwin sees herself as part of the transition period that also includes the ascension of Ashley Sherard, long-time vice president, to succeed former Chamber CEO Blake Schreck, who stepped down late last year after more than 20 years in that role.
Coming into the new role, Baldwin says she’s not looking to make any big changes but hopes to use past achievements in the Lenexa business community to find more success.
“There has been a vision in Lenexa for many, many, many years,” Baldwin said. “I think change is good, but the great thing is Lenexa has such a strong foundation and partnership that this is now just enhancing all the wonderful things that they have in place.”
