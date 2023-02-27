JoCo Notes: Pete Buttigieg to visit Panasonic plant site

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!

🚨 Happening today

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Johnson County on a day-long trip to the Kansas City area on Monday.

Buttigieg is set to hold a news conference later this morning at the De Soto site of a new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant.

He’ll be joined there by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland, both Democrats.

Construction of the 2.5-million-square-foot factory on the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant is underway.

The plant is expected to bring thousands of manufacturing jobs to the region, and Panasonic was enticed to western Johnson County by a record-setting package of state incentives totaling nearly $1 billion.

Before swinging through De Soto on Monday, Buttigieg is set to participate in a ribbon-cutting at the new KCI Airport terminal, which is set to officially open tomorrow.

His itinerary is also set to take him to the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Kansas Democrats elected Jeanna Repass of Overland Park to be the state party’s new leader despite criticism from her former campaign manager. [ KCUR ]

The Johnson County commission approved a memorandum of understanding for the county to provide crisis intervention assistance to several northeast Johnson County cities, including Mission, Merriam, Roeland Park and Westwood. [ Johnson County ]

Wastewater samples show an ‘astronomical rise’ in norovirus cases in Johnson and Douglas counties. [ KMBC ]

🐦 Notable tweets

As Black History Month comes to a close, check out what this SMSD teacher did on the board outside her classroom.

After brainstorming Black History Month ideas with Stephanie Morrison, this is our end result. I am so proud of our board! Representation does matter! @SunflowerReads1 @theSMSD @SunflowerSMSD @KalisRyan pic.twitter.com/W3TD1rlLEg — Tracy Overton (@TOvertonteach) February 24, 2023

Another NEJC city looking for summer time pool staff.

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center is hiring for summer positions! Apply Now: Lifeguards, Front Desk & Concessions: https://t.co/E5uOVkWASW pic.twitter.com/GMVhu07yEQ — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) February 23, 2023

SMSD school board member gearing up for a new airport.