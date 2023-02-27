JoCo Notes: Pete Buttigieg to visit Panasonic plant site

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!
☁️ Today’s forecast: After overnight storms, cloudy and windy today. High: 58. Low: 33.
🚨 Happening today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Johnson County on a day-long trip to the Kansas City area on Monday.
Buttigieg is set to hold a news conference later this morning at the De Soto site of a new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant.
He’ll be joined there by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland, both Democrats.
Construction of the 2.5-million-square-foot factory on the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant is underway.
The plant is expected to bring thousands of manufacturing jobs to the region, and Panasonic was enticed to western Johnson County by a record-setting package of state incentives totaling nearly $1 billion.
Before swinging through De Soto on Monday, Buttigieg is set to participate in a ribbon-cutting at the new KCI Airport terminal, which is set to officially open tomorrow.
His itinerary is also set to take him to the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- Shawnee Mission Board of Education, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Fairway Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Merriam City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Mission Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday
- Post readers pick JoCo’s best Central and South American food
- Residents trying to save 100-year-old oak along U.S. 69
- Does your Johnson County tap water taste funny? Here’s why
- Lenexa’s Sierra Grill steakhouse moves to new City Center spot
- Fairway disputes ‘Save the Shawnee Indian Mission’ flyers
📰 Other local news
- Kansas Democrats elected Jeanna Repass of Overland Park to be the state party’s new leader despite criticism from her former campaign manager. [KCUR]
- The Johnson County commission approved a memorandum of understanding for the county to provide crisis intervention assistance to several northeast Johnson County cities, including Mission, Merriam, Roeland Park and Westwood. [Johnson County]
- Wastewater samples show an ‘astronomical rise’ in norovirus cases in Johnson and Douglas counties. [KMBC]
🐦 Notable tweets
As Black History Month comes to a close, check out what this SMSD teacher did on the board outside her classroom.
After brainstorming Black History Month ideas with Stephanie Morrison, this is our end result. I am so proud of our board! Representation does matter! @SunflowerReads1 @theSMSD @SunflowerSMSD @KalisRyan pic.twitter.com/W3TD1rlLEg
— Tracy Overton (@TOvertonteach) February 24, 2023
Another NEJC city looking for summer time pool staff.
The Roeland Park Aquatic Center is hiring for summer positions! Apply Now: Lifeguards, Front Desk & Concessions: https://t.co/E5uOVkWASW pic.twitter.com/GMVhu07yEQ
— Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) February 23, 2023
SMSD school board member gearing up for a new airport.
Goodbye old friend…looking forward to flying out of the new KCI next Tuesday morning. @KCIAirport pic.twitter.com/e60zlAmLQS
— Brad Stratton (@BradStrattonKS) February 24, 2023
