  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Friction Beer Co. in downtown Shawnee nears opening date

Friction Beer Co. hopes to open this spring at 11018 Johnson Dr. in the old Hartman Hardware storefront, but an exact opening date hasn't been set. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Friction Beer Co., the long-awaited brewery moving in to the former Hartman Hardware space in downtown Shawnee, is getting closer to opening but still has yet to set an official date.

One of the owners, Brent Anderson, said he’s hoping for an early-April opening, but there are a few barriers that could get in the way.