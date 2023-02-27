Below is this week’s submission from Republican Rep. Laura Williams of Kansas House District 30 , covering parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Rep. Lindsay Vaughn was also given the chance to submit a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

The future of people with disabilities in Kansas has always been close to my heart. As a new state legislator, I want to ensure that everyone in our great state can build meaningful lives and achieve their fullest potential.

For too long, federal law has allowed employers with a 14(c) certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor to pay wages below the minimum wage to employees with physical, developmental, cognitive, mental or age-related disabilities.

This outdated practice not only fails to recognize an individual’s worth, it denies them access to economic opportunities and is in direct contrast to many principles that we strive for as Kansans.

Recently, the Kansas House Commerce Committee voted on House Bill 2275. This bill included revisions and extensions to a tax credit available for certain purchases from qualifying vendors employing individuals with disabilities.

The new additions to HB 2275 added ambiguous language (not included in the 2019 disability tax credit) which would have opened a loophole allowing employers with a 14(c) certificate to take advantage of this tax credit.

I championed and brought forward a bipartisan amendment, supported by the Kansas disability community, that struck out this language and removed the loophole. The amendment failed in a tie vote that was broken by the House Commerce Chair. Without the amendment, this bill will not incentivize employers to phase out of 14(c) certificates but only encourage them to continue this outdated and undignified business practice.

Locally, we have seen positive reform. Johnson County Developmental Services (JCDS) is the largest provider of intellectual and development disability services in Johnson County and a leader in this field. JCDS has followed the national trend and has eliminated the practice of paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage.

Kansas has an opportunity to continue to lead the charge on reform, but there is still more work left to be done before we can say sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities is truly behind us. It is important to see clarifying language in HB 2275 to ensure employers paying people with disabilities sub-minimum wage cannot take advantage of these tax credits. We also need to innovate new ways to encourage employers with a 14(c) certificate to phase out these demeaning business practices.

Together, we can create an inclusive society where everyone has access to fulfilling jobs that provide dignified wages. I urge my fellow legislators and advocates alike to join me in this effort by working together across party lines toward finding a solution that will end sub-minimum wages for people with disabilities once and for all.