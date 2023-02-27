Overland Park, Kansas – Byron Johnson, 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away on February 25, 2023. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Raymond and Marie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers as well as his first wife, Barbara.

A visitation will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church on Thursday March 2nd at 2:00 PM with a celebration of life service immediately following at 3:00 PM. Burial will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Byron was a devoted Christian and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family deeply and remained a caring patriarch of his extended family throughout the years. Byron was a graduate of Rosedale High School and the University of Missouri Kansas City. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and served his country during the Korean War era. Byron enjoyed a 48-year career at Water District #1 of Johnson County that culminated with his tenure as the General Manager and the naming of the Byron N Johnson Administrative Headquarters and Service Center.

Byron was blessed to have been married twice, first to Barbra Jean Johnson with whom his children Karen (Martin) Travers and Scott (Linda) Johnson were born. Following Barbara’s passing in 1998 Byron married Sonia (Barmby) Johnson and expanded his family to include her children Gavin (Shelia) Barmby and Heather (Steve) Robinson and their children and grandchildren. In total Byron and his extended family include ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lenexa Baptist Church.