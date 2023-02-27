  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Byron N. Johnson

March 31, 1932 – February 25, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Byron Johnson, 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away on February 25, 2023. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Raymond and Marie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers as well as his first wife, Barbara.