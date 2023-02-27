Barbara Jean Kinney

Services celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., prior to services at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138.

In lieu of flowers, online donations may be given in Barbara’s memory to Sisters of Loretto at: https://www.lorettocommunity.org/donate, or mailed to: Loretto Finance/Development Office, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049.

Barbara was born on Thursday, January 11, 1940, to Grace May (Ely) and Glenn Cecil Covington in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. Barbara married the love of her life, Edwin “Ed” Kinney, in 1958. Over the years, Barbara would serve in various office administration and managerial roles for groups including Sisters of Loretto / Loretto of Kansas City, The Sewing Gin in Olathe, and Hartsaw Equipment Company Inc. in Olathe. She also worked at Olathe Hospital as a medical credentialing agent for several years.

Barbara will be remembered for her love of sewing, knitting, her amazing cooking, and how she enjoyed spending time with family. Above all, Barbara was a devoted mother, raising four children alongside Ed. She loved each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren immensely and will be greatly missed.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ed (2016); daughter-in-law, Tammy Kinney (2019); brother, Donald Covington (2011) and his wife, Judy (2018). She is survived by her children, Kathy Kinney, Bryce Kinney (Tracy), Brian Kinney, and Barry Kinney; grandchildren, Ashley Tezon (John), Hailey Gomez (J.L.), Joshua Kinney, Tyler Kinney (Abby), and Jordan Kinney; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Mia Gomez; Juliet, Becklyn, Tinzlee and Lana Tezon. Arrangements: Park Lawn (816) 523-1234.