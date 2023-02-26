William “Bill” Stoff

A graduate of Wyandotte High School, he attended the University of Kansas and joined the United States Marine Corps. In 1958, Bill married the love of his life, Janice. He and his family lived in Emporia, Kansas, for 20 years.

He was active in the Emporia Masonic Lodge and an avid bowler. In 1988, Bill and Janice moved to Sun City West, Arizona. In 2010, they became part-time RV work-campers, traveled the country, and worked NASCAR races.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice, and by his two daughters, Kim Stoff and Karen Stoff.