Merlin Eugene Olson, 83, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. He was born on September 5, 1939 in Assaria, Kansas to John and Edith (Anderson) Olson.

Merlin spent his early years growing up on the family farm and attended elementary and high school in Assaria, graduating in 1957. He attended Fort Hayes University and graduated with a degree in Biology. Merlin spent two years in the U.S. Army as a medic in Fort Lee Virginia. Upon his discharge, he returned to KS and worked as a Chemist for Southwest Grease and Oil until his retirement in 2002. Merlin was a lifetime member of the American Legion serving as Commander for two terms and as part of the Color Guard. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the KC Royals and KC Chiefs.