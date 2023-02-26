Marjorie Ruth Montague, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on February 20, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. She made it, as she said, to “One-hundred-and-a-half” well-lived years.

Marjorie Ruth Robinson was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 17, 1922, to Samuel L. and Dora Robinson (née Abramson), both originally from St. Joseph, Missouri. She was their first child.

Marjorie was a quintessential Midwesterner. She attended Dundee Elementary and Central High Schools in Omaha, frequently visiting her grandparents in St. Joseph, and her many aunts, uncles and cousins in cities around the Midwest during holidays. While in high school she also took elocution lessons (in which her mother had excelled as a girl) and appeared on an Omaha radio show.

After graduating from Central, Marjorie attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where she spent the World War II years majoring in anthropology and graduating with honors on June 14, 1944.

While at Northwestern, Marjorie met Samuel Alfred Montague of New Orleans, Louisiana on a blind date. Sam, an officer in the Army Air Corps stationed temporarily stationed in Chicago, captured Marjorie’s attention and they corresponded and saw each other whenever possible depending on where Sam was stationed during the war. On June 21, 1944, shortly after graduating from Northwestern, Marjorie married Sam in the garden of her parents’ home in Omaha.

Marjorie’s life changed completely after her marriage. She accompanied Sam to most of his postings that had housing for married officers, so they traveled from Omaha to Fresno, California; to Michigan; to Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; and Dayton, Ohio; and then to Shreveport, Louisiana; experiencing parts of the country new to both of them and making friends along the way.

When she learned that she was expecting her first child (Samuel R., named after her father who had died unexpectedly some six months earlier) Sam was in the process of being mustered out of the service, following the end of the war. Marjorie also learned that there was no family housing available at Sam’s next posting, so she returned home to Omaha, where her son (always known as “Robbie” or “Rob”) was born in May, 1946.

Following Robbie’s birth and Sam’s demobilization, Marjorie and her son moved to Metairie, Louisiana, where Sam was getting re-established as a journalist and public relations practitioner in the New Orleans area. It was during this time that Marjorie met and grew to love Sam’s cousin (and de facto brother) Raymond Kierr and his wife “J.N.” as well as her father-in-law George Montague, all of whom became important parts of her family. Shortly afterwards, Sam was offered a position in Bandera, Texas, to help the community establish an annual rodeo and festival to increase its tourism industry. The young family spent a good part of the year there, staying through the successful staging of the Bandera “Stompede,” which continues to this day.

Sam, whose mother’s family was from South Texas, grew up fluently bilingual in Spanish and English. This resulted in his being recruited to a position as the public relations officer and press liaison with the Joint U.S./Mexico Commission for the Eradication of Hoof-and-Mouth disease, which had become epidemic in Mexico and was threatening to cross the border into the United States. Sam accepted, and in 1948 Marjorie found herself settling into life in Mexico City as a quasi-diplomatic spouse with 2-year-old Robbie in tow. Her Mexican sojourn was to last for eight life-changing years that forever influenced her and her family.

Mexico was a fascinating place for an anthropology major, and soon after moving into her first “permanent” house in Mexico City, Marjorie enrolled in Spanish classes, joined by a Canadian neighbor who lived across the street. She soon became sufficiently fluent in Spanish to get her Mexican driver’s license and confident enough in her new city and language abilities to learn to drive her way around it. The following year, in 1949, her son Richard was born, and Teresa and Lisa followed in 1951 and 1953.

Sam’s project, known as “Aftosa” for the Spanish name of the cattle disease being eradicated, worked its way out of a job in a couple of years and he accepted a position as press attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, so Marjorie became a full diplomatic wife, with all the social and entertaining responsibilities that went with that status in the 1950s. Between being a homemaker and a mother to young children, Marjorie had time to host visiting dignitaries and members of the local and international press corps. With her welcoming smile and hospitable manners she made many friends among the American community in Mexico City, some of whom became lifelong friends of the family. For a number of years the Montague family’s annual New Year’s Day afternoon barbecue was an eagerly anticipated event among the Mexico City press community because Sam had rigged the powerful family radio to a huge antenna on the rooftop of the house that successfully pulled in the American football bowl games! Marjorie’s good food and hospitality were the capstone of the annual event, of course.

Marjorie also hosted visiting family and friends who came to see how she lived in Mexico City, kept busy with birthday parties for (eventually) four young children and taking her own children to their friends’ parties, chauffeuring them around to school and play dates, and being active in local expatriate charitable groups, like one that published the annual and absolutely essential phone and social directory of the Anglo-American community in Mexico as a fund-raising project.

In early 1956 Marjorie and Sam returned to the U.S. They chose Orlando, Florida, as a destination, where Marjorie’s brother James was in the citrus business. After a year in Orlando Sam decided to go back into public relations and professional fund-raising for non-profits. Marjorie and Sam relocated to Oklahoma City for nearly a year, where his first campaign was located. A summer and fall interlude in Omaha followed while Sam ran campaigns in Iowa and Illinois while Marjorie took the opportunity to reconnect with her family and friends, sending Robbie and Richard to Dundee, the same elementary school she had attended, and shepherding the kids to long summer days at Peony Park for swimming and recreating, just as she had done as a girl.

The summer of 1957 Sam was offered a two-year position as the executive director of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, his alma mater. Marjorie and Sam moved to Columbia, Missouri, where children were enrolled in schools, new friends were made, and important figures from the international worlds of journalism and politics were met and hosted when they arrived in Columbia for the glittering array of events commemorating the founding of the world’s first school of journalism.

When the 50th Anniversary festivities ended in 1959, Marjorie and Sam moved to Kansas City, where Sam had been offered a position with the Hallmark Foundation that led to the establishment of the worldwide People-to-People organization in Kansas City. That, in turn, led to an entirely new circle of friends and acquaintances being formed, many of whom remained close well into the 21st century!

Marjorie’s father was an only child but had many cousins growing up in St. Joseph. Many of them had settled in Kansas City years before and helped ease the way for Margie and Sam to become “locals.” The kids were enrolled in public school and Sunday school at Cong. B’nai Jehudah, which the family joined upon arrival in Kansas City. Marjorie became active in the Sisterhood and in the National Council of Jewish Women, becoming one of the original members of the Council Study Group, a book club/current affairs discussion group that met monthly for friendship, camaraderie and intellectual stimulation for well more than fifty years! Marjorie was active for years in Sisterhood and Council committees and projects like their thrift shops and civic affairs efforts. Soon after moving to Kansas City neighborhood friends persuaded Marjorie and Sam to get involved in the local Democratic political reform movement, which led to years of involvement in community affairs and an ever-widening circle of acquaintances and friends.

The sixties and seventies saw Marjorie raising her children, including being a dedicated Cub Scout den mother and a terrific Girl Scout troop leader, remembered still for organizing a train excursion to Chicago for her troop where she guided them through the city’s famous museums and along the lake shore. She continued being active, as well, in all her other community work and, along with Sam, became one of the original members of the New Reform Temple when it was organized.

When the children were in college and on their own, Marjorie rejoined Sam on the road. He had returned to fund-raising and Marjorie accompanied him as office manager and chief assistant of his campaigns, in places as varied as Laclede, Missouri; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Hawkinsville, Georgia. Afterwards, they settled back down to life in Kansas City where Marjorie joined Sam in various projects, including publishing an ahead-of-its-time weekly downtown newspaper dedicated to promoting and reviving the city’s then-declining urban core.

Throughout her life Marjorie was a voracious reader, almost single-handedly keeping several branches of the public library in business. She enjoyed film, theater, and musical performances, too. She was a very fine cook, one of a long line of excellent cooks in a family known for being good cooks. After her long residence in Mexico, Marjorie was particularly well-known for her Mexican dishes, but she had a natural talent for cooking and food and everything she made was delicious and served with love.

Marge and Sam both enjoyed games, especially games of strategy, and for many years played bridge regularly with a circle of friends. At home, they were assiduous players of a particularly competitive version of Scrabble, which they both loved.

Most of all, Marjorie will be remembered by all who knew her throughout a very long, well-lived life for her never-failing kindness, gentleness and the sweetness of her spirit. She was genuinely loved by everyone who knew her. The world is a better place because of her.

Marjorie was predeceased by parents Samuel and Dora Robinson, her brother James Robinson and sister Joan Rips, all of Omaha, Nebraska; by her beloved husband, Sam; and her son, Richard, both of Overland Park, Kansas. She is survived by her children Samuel (“Rob”) and Lisa, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Teresa, of Clifton, Maine; grandson Eli Baird Duncan, of Clifton, Maine; and nieces and cousins.

Marjorie will be interred with her husband Sam in a private graveside ceremony at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. She and Sam spent part of their honeymoon at the Fort. Their burial there, together, brings their history together full circle.

Donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to any public library or public television station.