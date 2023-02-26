  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Marjorie Ruth Montague

July 17, 1922 – February 20, 2023

Marjorie Ruth Montague, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on February 20, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. She made it, as she said, to “One-hundred-and-a-half” well-lived years.