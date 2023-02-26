Lois E. Bashaw

Lois was born May 28th, 1938 to Carl and Emma Birk of Gridley, KS. Lois was raised on a farm in rural Gridley. She graduated from Gridley High School in 1956 and went on to become Executive Assistant to the President of Vickers Petroleum in Wichita, KS.

Lois met the love of her life and soulmate, Bill Bashaw in 1958. The couple were united in marriage, May 9th, 1959 in Dayton, OH. After a short time they moved back to Kansas and lived in Gridley for several years to be close to family before moving to Overland Park, KS where they made their lifelong home. The couple raised eight children, five boys and three girls. Lois was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker before joining Bill in building and running their tool sharpening and wood-working machinery business, Overland Tool, from 1977 to 2012.

Lois was dedicated to family, a devout Catholic, active in PTA, a member of Zonta, supported Catholic Charities and City Union Mission, and cooked meals for St Mary’s soup kitchen. She cheered for her kids and grandkids in all activities. She was welcoming to all and always had room at her table. She always said you’ve got to stay positive and didn’t hesitate to face what life put in front of her. Lois will always be remembered as a caring and exuberant soul. She never failed to brighten up a room and her laughter was enjoyed by all.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday February 28th at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 7023 W. 71st St. Overland Park, KS.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in Oct. 2020. She is survived by her children, Greg (Kim) of Gridley, KS, Dan (Holly) of Shawnee, KS, Cindy (Allen) Robertson of Hartford, KS, Joe (Val) of Admire, KS, Troy (Karen) of Williamsburg, KS, Anne (Mike) Neas of Overland Park, KS, Amy Patton of Shawnee, KS and Mark (Deedee) of Renton, WA, 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Lois brought joy to everyone she knew and she will be greatly missed by all.