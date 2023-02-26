Kathleen Blake M.D.

Kathleen was born on January 29, 1964, the beloved daughter of the late John and Helen Blake. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas with her sister and a pack of cousins who remained close throughout her life. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1982, where she was a cheerleader and member of Lightside acapella choir.

She attended the University of Kansas, joining Alpha Gamma Delta and graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. Kathleen completed both medical and general surgery residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Kathleen spent most of her career at Olathe Medical Center with compassionate surgical care until her retirement in 2021. She was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and received Top Surgeon recognition.

Kathleen married her soulmate, Rick Nixon in the summer of 2000. Together they built a wonderful life, sharing their home, adventures, travels, and weekends at the lake with family and friends. They welcomed adored daughters Andrea and Jaden in 2004 and a darling granddaughter last year.

Kathleen radiated love and was loved in return by all who were lucky to know her. She was beautiful and brilliant, with a gorgeous smile, incredible style, and a multitude of talents.

Her legacy lives on through her husband Rick, daughters Andrea and Jaden Nixon, granddaughter Nirvana Nixon, sister Martha (Tom) Boydston, nephews Nicholas, Matthew & niece Jessica Fortunato, stepmother Patricia Blake, stepsiblings Phillip (Shandiz) Kancel and Cathee Kancel, cherished cousins, extended Nixon family, and dear friends.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held on Saturday, March 4 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road in Leawood, Kansas. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m with Mass at Noon and story telling afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society in Kathleen’s memory.