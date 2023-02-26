Gloria A. Hiller

Gloria was born on May 10, 1949 in Ottawa, Kansas to Wayne E. and Marjorie Ione (Storrer) Jones. Her very early years were spent in multiple locations as her father traveled throughout Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri installing dial telephone systems for Southwestern Bell. The family settled in Emporia, Kansas when Gloria was about four years old.

Gloria met Gerald Hiller on a blind date while attending Emporia State Teachers College. The couple married in November 1970 and settled in Johnson County KS. The couple’s son, Matthew, joined the family in the spring of 1985.

After graduating from Emporia High School in 1967, Gloria earned a diploma from Research Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN in 1971. She continued her formal education earning a BSN (1981) and MSN (1986) from University of Kansas School of Nursing. She started her nursing career in the Intensive Care Unit at Shawnee Mission Medical Center (SMMC) in 1971. While working at SMMC and immediately after earning her BSN, she created a new position of Cardiovascular Nurse Clinician where she did a lot of teaching to patients receiving various heart related treatments. Several years later she became the Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner with Cardiology Services at Shawnee Mission and later Olathe Medical Center. She developed one of the first Congestive Heart Failure clinics in the Kansas City area while at Olathe Medical Center. During her nursing career, she saved and extended the lives of many patients with heart conditions. Gloria was known for her nursing expertise, and she believed in giving back to her profession by mentoring nursing students and co-workers. She created her own company called Cardiac Connections, presenting workshops on topics related to cardiac nursing across the U.S. She retired from nursing in 2013.

Carpe Diem was Gloria’s lifelong motto. She wholeheartedly believed each day should be lived to the fullest. She was passionate about food, traveling, justice, politics, nature, gardening, and watching sports. Gloria was an excellent cook and could boast serving different evening meals for an entire year. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties for her many friends and family. The family travelled frequently in the US and Europe enjoying hiking, camping, and viewing wildlife. Her favorite places were the Rocky Mountains, Paris, Switzerland, China, Croatia, and wherever she was planning to go next. She and Gerald motorcycled for many years. One memorable motorcycle trip made in 1981 was from Kansas City, crossing Death Valley to San Francisco and riding up the California coast to Oregon then returning home. The Hiller family loved Colorado and made frequent trips to their favorite spots, Estes Park, and Ouray. Her last trip to Estes Park was in September of 2022 where she enjoyed hiking every day. Gloria enjoyed gatherings at the family house at the Lake of the Ozarks and trips to Florida with Gerald’s extended family. She was an avid fan of KU Jayhawks Basketball, the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs.

Gloria made an impact in the community through her activities with St. Andrew Christian Church, Grandmother’s Against Gun Violence / Grandparents for Gun Safety, League of Women’s Voters and assisting immigrants to become American citizens. Gloria was a leader, organizer with a strong sense of reason and practical approaches to living a healthy, happy life.

Growing up she loved her cocker spaniel Jenny, and in her married life her miniature dachshund Heidi, and her Westies Ariel, Misty and Chloe.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Hiller and son, Matthew of Overland Park, KS; her sister, Nancy Mayer and husband Jay of Emporia, KS; sisters in law Sue Horner and husband Steve of Pittsburg KS and Marcia Jett and husband Nolan of Cox’s Creek KY and four nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Marjorie Jones of Emporia KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Gloria’s memory be made to St. Andrew Christian Church of Olathe Kansas or your charity of choice. Gloria’s favorite charities included Grandparents for Gun Safety, League of Women Voters, the Parkinson’s Foundation, and World Central Kitchen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.