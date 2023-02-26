  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gloria A. Hiller

Gloria Ann Hiller, 73, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after a short battle with two different cancers; metastatic melanoma and chondrosarcoma.

Gloria was born on May 10, 1949 in Ottawa, Kansas to Wayne E. and Marjorie Ione (Storrer) Jones. Her very early years were spent in multiple locations as her father traveled throughout Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri installing dial telephone systems for Southwestern Bell. The family settled in Emporia, Kansas when Gloria was about four years old.