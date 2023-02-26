Gerald Ruble

Born on September 11, 1926, in Iatan, Missouri to Purley & Beva (Henson) Ruble. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66+ years Harriette C. Ruble in 2016. Gerald is survived by his two sons Michael and Patrick and his partner Todd Hylton.

In his early years, Gerald lived in Sugar Lake and Rushville, Missouri, later moving with his parents to Edwardsville, Kansas. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U. S. Navy. Gerald served on the destroyer USS De Haven in the Pacific Theater. The USS De Haven was among the fleet of ships present in Tokyo Bay on the day of the signing of surrender, ending World War II.

After his discharge from the Navy, Gerald worked in advertising sales for the Kansas City Kansan Newspaper and the Drovers Telegram Farm Papers from 1947 – 1955. After joining the Katz Advertising Agency in 1956, he and the family transferred to Kirkwood, Missouri. Upon returning to Kansas City in 1970, Gerald continued in a career in advertising sales until his retirement in 1987.

After retirement, Gerald began a long “second” career playing and volunteering at the Sunflower Hills Golf Course in Bonner Springs, Kansas. He also enjoyed many times with good friends floating and fishing the rivers of Missouri.

The family will conduct a private graveside service at a later date.