  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Estelle Lenore Hanna

June 29, 1940 – February 6, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Estelle Lenore Hanna, age 82, of Leawood, KS passed away February 6, 2023, at Colonial Oaks of Leawood. Estelle was born June 29, 1940, in Leadville, CO to John and Estelle Boysen.