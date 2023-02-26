Leawood, Kansas – Estelle Lenore Hanna, age 82, of Leawood, KS passed away February 6, 2023, at Colonial Oaks of Leawood. Estelle was born June 29, 1940, in Leadville, CO to John and Estelle Boysen.

In 1941 the family moved to Canon City where Estelle attended schools and graduated from Canon City High School in 1958. She attended Cottey College in Nevada, MO. After raising her two boys, Estelle re-entered the workforce as an administrative assistant at Hallmark Cards where she worked her way up to the Corporate Lobby as an executive administrative assistant. She was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS. Estelle’s life was guided by her strong Christian faith and lover for her family and friends.

Her husband Robert O Hanna, parents and brothers John H, Harry E and James T precede her in death. Her sons Mark Hanna and granddaughter Laney; Brad Hanna and wife Jill, grandchildren Emily, Megan and Brayden; brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Marge Boysen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Forest and Janet Hanna, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends survive her.

There will be a private family burial in spring. Estelle’s loving family will spread a portion of her ashes in the beautiful mountains of Colorado.