Dennis Franklin Bryant

Born May 25, 1945, to Bernice (Graham) and Raymond Bryant, Dennis grew up in Mt. Vernon and Independence, Mo., where he attended William Chrisman high school. He studied at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where he pledged the Acacia Fraternity and made lifelong friends and brothers. He later graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., with a degree in Economics.

Dennis began his career as an advertising account manager for The Packer agricultural newspaper, then C.H. Robinson & Co., both of which sent him on many travels to meet produce growers and processors all over North America. He found his career passion when he started his own executive search firm DFBryant&Co, where for 30 years he worked with advertising agencies and marketing firms to place talented candidates into their workforces. Dennis loved matching the best skilled people with top companies who would foster their talents and help grow their careers. He called it “Mutual Need Fulfillment.” Dennis made lifelong friends wherever he went or worked. Dennis was active in Mo-Kan NAMA, the National Agri-Marketing Association, for many years, serving on the board including as President in 1987-88.

In 1967, Dennis met and married the love of his life, Anne Shaver, while working at The Jones Store Co. in downtown Kansas City. For 55 years they raised two children, enjoyed their three grandchildren, and together they went on many adventures together.

Dennis enjoyed playing golf, canoeing, camping and hiking, playing his guitar to sing-alongs, and watching his grandchildren participating in music and marching band, camping experiences, and shouting the loudest from the sidelines of their activities. He loved to support the entrepreneurial spirit in kids, so he often stopped and overpaid at lemonade stands, bought Girl Scout cookies by the case, and helped out at Eagle Scout projects when he could. Most of all, he loved sitting by a warm fire with his wife and family, sipping an old bourbon, telling stories and laughing.

Dennis is survived by his wife Anne, his sister Mary Bryant of Portland, Ore.; his daughter Jenny (Trip) Meade of Overland Park; his son Chris (Nikol) of Olathe; and his three grandchildren, Drew Meade of San Diego, Calif.; Will Meade of Lawrence, Kan.; and Adrian Bryant of Olathe, Kan, and a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins all over Mid-Missouri, the Midwest and beyond.

Donations and memorials in his honor may be made to Kansas City Hospice, or a charity of your choice.